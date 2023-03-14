Need a prom dress? Look no further than Lashay B’s Prom Dress Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Prom season is among us and if you know a young woman looking for that perfect dress without such a high price, Lashay B’s Prom Dress Drive is almost here!

On March 18, students can shop for the perfect dress, shoes, or maybe even some accessories.

All items are donated and gently used, but ready for another great night on the dance floor!

You can drop off dresses and more items at the WEUP Radio Station located at 2609 Jordan Lane in Huntsville. The cutoff for donations is Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m.

The Dress Drive is free to attend on Saturday, March 18 from 12 - 2 p.m. at the Hogan Family YMCA. For more information, visit the Lashay B’s Prom Dress Drive Facebook page.

