Morgan Co. corrections officer suffers broken arm after assault by inmate

Morgan County Jail
Morgan County Jail(Morgan County Jail hiring part time)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A corrections officer at the Morgan County Jail was allegedly assaulted by an inmate Monday.

According to an official with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the corrections officer was completing a walkthrough when an inmate failed to respond to verbal commands. The corrections officer then entered the cell to check on the inmate which is when she was allegedly attacked by the inmate.

The corrections officer fell backward and quickly secured the cell.

Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the corrections officer suffered a broken arm and wrist.

A Morgan Co. corrections officer suffered a broken arm after being an attack by an inmate.
A Morgan Co. corrections officer suffered a broken arm after being an attack by an inmate.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Yousef Abdi. Abdi was charged with second-degree assault and given a $500,000 bond.

Abdi was in jail for allegedly breaking and entering an automobile.

Abdi was charged with second-degree assault for assaulting a corrections officer.
Abdi was charged with second-degree assault for assaulting a corrections officer.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

