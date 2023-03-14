Man charged with capital murder after allegedly killing 15-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested a 25-year-old for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old on Sunday night during a “drug-related robbery.”

Officers responded to the shooting into a vehicle at around 9 p.m. on Sunday near Wharton Road and Kennwood Drive.

During their investigation, officers learned that the shooting happened in the area of Colfax and Deerfield Roads.

Deiondre Gilmore, 25 allegedly shot into a vehicle during a robbery. The 15-year-old, who was in the passenger seat, died from his injuries.

Gilmore is charged with capital murder and is currently in the Madison County Jail where he is being held without bond.

