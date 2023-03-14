Huntsville City Hall construction project “on track”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville representatives told WAFF 48 the construction of Huntsville’s new City Hall is on track to be completed by summer 2024, after starting in 2021.

“Everybody’s done a tremendous job keeping the project on schedule,” Huntsville general services director Ricky Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said the project is “on-track,” and looking better than ever.

“When we first were coming out of the ground, we encountered a lot of rock,” he said. “We’ve gotten across that hurdle, and everybody’s pushing hard to stay on schedule. Right now, we’re not aware of any other material for leave time issues. Turner and their sub-contractors have done a great job getting in front of that, and they’re really making sure things are done the way we need it.”

The new City Hall is being built right next to the current one and city leaders say it will have everything the current building has and more. At 175,000 square feet, the new building will feature new office spaces, meeting chambers, and easy public access for payments.

“We have a bunch of locations scattered around downtown with different departments in different locations, and it’ll enhance the services that we provide,” he said.

Wilkinson said the frame of the new building will be finished by May of 2023. Once outside work wraps up, crews will start work on a new parking garage right next to the new city hall. When it is all said and done Wilkinson believes City Hall will be a notable landmark in the Rocket City.

“This will be a very appealing building,” he said. “It’s going to look great downtown.”

City leaders say the old building will then be demolished to allow an expansion of Big Spring Park.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.