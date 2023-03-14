Freezing temps to start, sunny and dry day ahead

Good Tuesday morning. We are starting off the day with clear skies and very chilly temperatures in the 20s to low 30s this morning, expect areas of widespread frost through the early morning hours and dress warm heading out the door.

Despite the very cold start, today will be another sunny and dry day across the Tennessee Valley with highs staying well below average topping out near 50 degrees. Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20 to lower 30s again, please protect your outside plants. Wednesday will bring more sunshine and less wind, temps will be a bit warmer in the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday’s highs will be back in the middle 60s with increasing clouds and a breezy south wind, cloud cover will increase through the day. Rain showers and isolated storms will roll in late Thursday night and stay with us most of the day on Friday, showers will wrap up and should leave us dry for Friday evening. Rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday will likely be in the ¼ to 1 inch range.

Another shot of colder air comes in for next weekend with highs in the lower 50s, at least we will stay sunny and dry. Freezing conditions will be expected for Sunday and Monday morning.

