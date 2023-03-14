Explore everything from ‘Ridges to Rivers’ at the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you or your little ones are wanting to explore the world’s oceans and rivers but you can’t make it to the beach just yet, you can head to the Tennessee Aquarium!

In Chattanooga, the Tennessee Aquarium just unveiled a new exhibit that gives visitors the opportunity to learn about Appalachian streams and rivers and the impact they really make.

A single stream provides homes to tons of fish and reptiles. The exhibit, “Ridges to Rivers,” paints a picture of what life is like in an Appalachian wetlands.

Visitors can view the exhibit from many different perspectives and even touch living fossils! There is even a Lake Sturgeon livestream if you want to check out the fish from home.

To learn more about the Tennessee Aquarium and specifically the “Ridges to Rivers” exhibit, visit tnaqua.org.

