Colbert County Sheriff’s Office assisting with search for missing Mississippi child

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing Mississippi child on Tuesday.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine confirms the Sheriff’s Office is assisting Mississippi authorities in the search. Sheriff Balentine said two babies were reported missing out of Tishomingo County, MS. One of the two was found injured early on March 14.

Deputies are searching with K-9 units in western Colbert County near the Mississippi state line.

Tune in to WAFF 48 this evening for the latest on this search.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.