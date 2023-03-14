Deals
Colbert County Sheriff’s Office assisting with search for missing Mississippi child

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing Mississippi child on Tuesday.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine confirms the Sheriff’s Office is assisting Mississippi authorities in the search. Sheriff Balentine said two babies were reported missing out of Tishomingo County, MS. One of the two was found injured early on March 14.

Deputies are searching with K-9 units in western Colbert County near the Mississippi state line.

Tune in to WAFF 48 this evening for the latest on this search.

