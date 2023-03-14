Casey White requests change of venue for trial

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The legal team for a man accused of murder and escape submitted a motion Monday requesting a new venue for the trial.

Casey White is accused of murdering Connie Ridgeway in 2015, he was indicted by a grand jury in 2020. In 2022, Casey White who was serving a 75-year sentence for a crime spree in 2015 escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with help from Vicky White.

On May 9, 2022, Casey White and Vicky White were involved in a police chase in Evansville, during that time Vicky White died from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On July 6, Casey White was indicted for felony murder in the death of Vicky White.

Now Casey White’s legal defense team has filed a motion to change the venue. Court documents show that the defense has filed a motion, asking the court to move the trial to a different county.

The defense team argues that due to the widespread media coverage of Casey White’s escape, a jury in the area would not be impartial. The motion filed by the defense claims it would take a resident living without electricity or communication to not know a significant amount of information about Casey White.

The motion claims social media generated significant interest in Casey White. The motion mentions celebrities talking about the event on social media including actor Rainn Wilson tweeting a story link.

According to Casey White’s legal team, the sixth and 14th amendments protect his right to be tried by a panel of impartial jurors. The defense team also notes that Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure state that in any criminal case prosecuted by indictment or on appeal in which a jury is needed, the defendant should be entitled to a change of venue to the nearest county free from prejudice.

The motion was filed Monday and no action has been determined on it yet.

