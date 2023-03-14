Deals
Athens woman arrested after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit

Kayla Oliver.
Kayla Oliver.(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens woman was arrested and charged by Decatur Police Department officers on Monday after she led officers on a vehicle pursuit.

According to a press release from the police department, Kayla Oliver, 31, was stopped by officers on Highway 67 at Country Club Road after a report of an intoxicated driver was made. Oliver drove away after the stop and led officers on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, Oliver hit another vehicle. Oliver drove until her vehicle was disabled by officers near a gas station on Hobbs Street in Athens. Oliver was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

Oliver was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

