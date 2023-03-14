Athens approves purchase of $800,000 plot for Athens Utilities building

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens city leaders are purchasing an eight-acre plot of land in Athens to build a new customer accounts facility for Athens Utilities.

Athens City Council approved the purchase of the plot for $800,000 Monday night. Athens leaders say the current building used for customer services is old and outdated.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says the city will hire an architectural firm to design the new facility after the land is surveyed again.

Marks says he believes the city was able to purchase the land for less than market value.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.