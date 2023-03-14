2,500-square-foot Starbucks, other tenants coming to Midtown Centre in Athens

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Athens city leaders are announcing a new development coming to MidTown Centre.

It is a 7,000-square-foot tenant center that will be anchored by a new and larger type of Starbucks.

Brokering Manager William Ming says his company is excited about the developments happening around the area.

“They’re really excited about the location. There’s the new Publix and it’s close to the schools. It’ll serve more local traffic here on [Hwy.]31. There continues to be more development in Athens, opening soon on [Hwy.] 72, a Chicken Salad Chick at the end of this month,” he said.

They say two more businesses are also coming to the site but officials are not releasing the names just yet.

