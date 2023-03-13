Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

USDA proposal for school lunches concerns some Alabama schools

The United States Department of Agriculture proposed several changes to school nutrition standards that, if implemented, would reduce the amount of sugar & sodi
By Julia Avant
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Department of Agriculture proposed several changes to school nutrition standards that, if implemented, would reduce the amount of sugar & sodium in food, require more foods to be made with whole grains, and change which types of milk are served in cafeterias.

Elmore County Schools currently offer lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables sourced locally from area farmers.

This proposal could impact or even restrict foods ranging from flavored milk to yogurts and specific prepackaged snacks like pop-tarts or cereal bars.

The Elmore County Schools’ Director of Child Nutrition, Cacyce Davis, is worried about the proposal though, saying these changes are not doable.

“We have dealt with changing our models many times for feeding kids since responding to the pandemic, also the result in supply chain issues,” said Davis.

If the government implements these new rules, school meal distributors will need to change the products they offer to schools.

The change would likely wind up making school meals more expensive, which concerns Davis, who says that right now, Elmore County Schools can only budget $4 per student meal.

“The food manufacturers are very concerned with their ability to make the changes that would be required to be made,”

Davis’s concerns over the changes extend beyond the budget.

From a law that altered federal standards in 2010 to the unexpected changes forced upon schools by the Pandemic and subsequent supply chain disruptions, Davis says many students in Elmore County actually wound up eating less when served different foods.

“The more familiar kids are with food, the more likely they are to accept them at any time you make a significant change to the taste to the appearance of food and nay nutritional content change would do just that it’s going to change the acceptability to those foods,” said Davis

The effects of changes to current School Nutrition Standards could be felt beyond the kids in the cafeteria as districts address rising costs and shifting food sources.

Currently, the USDA is in the commentary phase and taking any comments or concerns from schools, parents, and students.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
Madison Co. teen killed in Jackson Co. wreck
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65...
One killed in overnight Decatur crash
An independent contractor was allegedly doing work in the area and struck a gas pipe, causing a...
Owner of Huntsville home destroyed in weekend explosion speaks on incident
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. murder suspect allegedly shot 20 bullets from two guns
An explosion on Brevard Blvd. destroyed a home.
No injuries reported in Huntsville house explosion

Latest News

USDA proposal for school lunches concerns some Alabama schools
USDA proposal for school lunches concerns some Alabama schools
This week marks 3 years since Alabama's first case of COVID-19
3 Years Later: ADPH official reflects on change since first COVID case in AL
USDA proposing changes to school nutrition standards
USDA proposing changes to school nutrition standards
Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
This week marks 3 years since Alabama's first case of COVID-19
This week marks 3 years since Alabama's first case of COVID-19