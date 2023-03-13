Sunny but cool Monday, freezing temps forecast tonight

Good Monday morning. We are starting off the work and school week with cool temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s, jackets will be needed heading out the door.

Despite a few morning clouds, skies will clear quickly through the day with plenty of sunshine expected and highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. The breezy northwest wind will make things feel even cooler. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight to 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday for overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s by daybreak, please protect any sensitive plants and vegetation.

Tuesday will be another sunny but cool day with a north breeze and highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. Another clear and chilly night is in the forecast for Tuesday night with lows dropping into the 20s. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with mainly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Rain chances will increase by Thursday night into Saint Patrick’s Day Friday. Next weekend is also looking chilly with high temps staying in the lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

