Special election date announced for council-manager form of government in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Madison has announced the special election date for a council-manager form of government.

The council-manager form would change the current 7 voting Council districts with a non-voting mayor to 6 districts with a voting Mayor.

In the current state of the municipal government, the mayor does not vote on matters presented to the Council and manages all daily operations and formulates the city budget for Council approval. The City Council sets policy and makes the final decision with information provided by the mayor and employees. The mayor also appoints the city administrator and together they manage city projects.

In the council-manager form of municipal government, the city manager would take over the responsibilities of overseeing the day-to-day operations, appointing and removing department heads and presenting a budget to a council.

The mayor will sit as the “voice” and “face” of the community.

“As Mayor and Council, we will always pursue the goal or positioning the City of Madison for success. Following the Probate Court’s policy, we are facilitating this vote for our community to make a decision in Madison’s future. With either outcome of the special election, citizens can be assured their elected officials will continue to have vested interest in the quality of life for our community,” Mayor Paul Finely said.

The special election will be held on May 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will use their regular local election polling locations.

For more information about the different forms of government visit madisonal.gov.

