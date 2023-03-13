Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Principal arrested during first day of job on terroristic threatening charges

The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during...
The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during first day on job.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A recently hired principal for a school in Kentucky has been arrested on his first day on the job.

According to officials with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.

Littles was charged with terroristic threatening and assault in the fourth degree.

WAVE reports the charges stem from an alleged incident that happened on Christmas Day last year.

The Jefferson County School District released a statement Monday saying the charges were unrelated to the school district.

Littles was announced as the new principal of Fredrick Law Olmsted Academy North in Louisville on March 8. His first day and the day of his arrest was Monday, March 13.

The school district said Littles had worked for 16 years as an English teacher and behavioral coach at multiple schools in the district.

Olmsted’s assistant principal, Ebony Booker, will serve as the administrator in charge while the district follows procedures for allegations related to staff, according to WAVE.

Classes will continue as normal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
Madison Co. teen killed in Jackson Co. wreck
An independent contractor was allegedly doing work in the area and struck a gas pipe, causing a...
Owner of Huntsville home destroyed in weekend explosion speaks on incident
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65...
One killed in overnight Decatur crash
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. murder suspect allegedly shot 20 bullets from two guns
One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Ardmore.
One killed Monday morning in Ardmore crash

Latest News

President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building
New Hope man sentenced for role in health care fraud cases
Huntsville City Councilman pleads not guilty to shoplifting
One killed Monday morning in Ardmore crash