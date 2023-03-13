Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Police: $26,000 in stolen baby formula found in suspects’ car

Baby formula was recovered following two arrests in Cartersville, Georgia, police said.
Baby formula was recovered following two arrests in Cartersville, Georgia, police said.(Cartersville Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two men caught shoplifting at a grocery store in Georgia had an estimated $26,000 worth of baby formula in their car, according to police.

Police in Cartersville caught the men walking out of a Publix store north of Atlanta with backpacks filled with cans of formula, news outlets reported. Officers searching their car found 662 more cans of formula inside, police Lt. Greg Sparacio said.

“We believe right now that they have hit several locations, Publix, Kroger, Walmart and more in just over a course of a couple of days,” Sparacio said.

The men were jailed in Bartow County on charges of shoplifting, felony theft by receiving, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They had a 16-year-old girl with them when they were arrested Thursday. It was not immediately known if the men had attorneys representing them.

The February 2021 shutdown of a large baby formula factory and recall of many of its products because of contamination concerns helped trigger a nationwide formula shortage. Supplies have largely rebounded more than a year later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
Madison Co. teen killed in Jackson Co. wreck
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65...
One killed in overnight Decatur crash
An independent contractor was allegedly doing work in the area and struck a gas pipe, causing a...
Owner of Huntsville home destroyed in weekend explosion speaks on incident
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. murder suspect allegedly shot 20 bullets from two guns
An explosion on Brevard Blvd. destroyed a home.
No injuries reported in Huntsville house explosion

Latest News

Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Councilman pleads not guilty to shoplifting
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen to testify before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Michael Cohen, a ex-associate of former President Donald Trump, arrived in Manhattan on Monday...
Michael Cohen: Trump 'needs to be held accountable'
Smith was indicted by a grand jury for chemical endangerment to a child.
Florence woman indicted on chemical endangerment to a child charge