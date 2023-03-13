One killed Monday morning in Ardmore crash

ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Ardmore Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a fatal crash on Main Street in Ardmore.

Limestone County Coroner, Mike West says the crash resulted in one fatality. According to West, the crash occurred just over the Tennessee state line.

In a Facebook post, Ardmore Fire & Rescue says the car crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and 2nd Avenue Monday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area at this time.

