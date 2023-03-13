One airlifted following crash involving tractor-trailer, two vehicles in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is on the scene of a car accident on U.S. 31 South at Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.

Officials say that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the individuals has been airlifted to UAB.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.