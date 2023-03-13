Deals
One airlifted following crash involving tractor-trailer, two vehicles in Athens

(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is on the scene of a car accident on U.S. 31 South at Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.

Officials say that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the individuals has been airlifted to UAB.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

