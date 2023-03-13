New Hope man sentenced for role in health care fraud cases

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope man was sentenced for his role in multi-million-dollar kickback and health care fraud cases.

A federal judge sentenced John Hornbuckle to 80 months in prison on March 10. Hornbuckle pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.

According to the Department of Justice, Hornbuckle owned QBR between 2012 and 2018. QBR billed insurers for electro-diagnostic testing that technicians performed even if the insurer didn’t have a medical need for the test.

Hornbuckle had QBR pay providers a per-patient fee for the tests that were reimbursed by insurers. The payments were disguised as hourly payments for the provider and staff, but the provider was paid a fee per patient who received a test. More than $9 million was paid for the tests.

Hornbuckle was ordered to pay $9.1 million in restitution, a $250,000 fine and forfeit $176,449.19.

