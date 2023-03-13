Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Need a place to work on your latest hobby? Check out The Monkey’s Wrench

Visit Monkey's Wrench in Huntsville
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a cool maker’s space for your latest work or hobby?

The Monkey’s Wrench in Huntsville offers labs and workshops for things like carpentry, metal working, textiles, electronics and more. Whether you’re into wood working, photography or 3D printing, there is a space for you at The Monkey’s Wrench.

To learn more and get your own space, visit themonkeyswrench.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
Madison Co. teen killed in Jackson Co. wreck
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65...
One killed in overnight Decatur crash
An independent contractor was allegedly doing work in the area and struck a gas pipe, causing a...
Owner of Huntsville home destroyed in weekend explosion speaks on incident
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Morgan Co. murder suspect allegedly shot 20 bullets from two guns
An explosion on Brevard Blvd. destroyed a home.
No injuries reported in Huntsville house explosion