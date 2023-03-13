Need a place to work on your latest hobby? Check out The Monkey’s Wrench

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a cool maker’s space for your latest work or hobby?

The Monkey’s Wrench in Huntsville offers labs and workshops for things like carpentry, metal working, textiles, electronics and more. Whether you’re into wood working, photography or 3D printing, there is a space for you at The Monkey’s Wrench.

To learn more and get your own space, visit themonkeyswrench.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.