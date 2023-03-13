Deals
Movement Monday: Are you stretching correctly?

It's Movement Monday with Paul Powell
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all know stretching is good for us, but sometimes we need a little extra motivation to do what’s good for our bodies and get moving.

Paul Powell from The Stretch Zone is sharing some tips to make sure we’re not only stretching, but stretching our bodies well. Are you making any of these stretch mistakes? Paul is showing us how to fix theme and trust me, you’ll thank him later.

