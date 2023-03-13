Deals
Madison Co. teen killed in Jackson Co. wreck

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Troopers are releasing new information about a deadly wreck in Jackson County on Saturday night.

According to an ALEA spokesperson, a 16 year old from New Market was killed in the crash. It happened on Highway 40, about six miles east of Scottsboro just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The name of the victim has not been released. Troopers say they were a passenger in a car driven by an 18 year old from Florida. Investigators say their car collided head on with another vehicle driven by a woman from Pisgah. The two drivers, along with three children in the Pisgah woman’s car, were taken to a nearby hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the cause of the crash.

