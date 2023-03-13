Huntsville City Councilman pleads not guilty to shoplifting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman who is accused of stealing from multiple Walmart locations in Huntsville has entered a not guilty plea.

Devyn Keith was arrested in February for allegedly shoplifting from the Walmart on University Drive.

Keith was charged with theft of property 4th - shoplifting ($500 or less). After 45 minutes behind bars, Keith bonded out.

A document obtained on Feb. 8, shined light on new details in the shoplifting investigation. The document alleged Keith committed over 30 thefts across a few Huntsville Walmart locations.

On March 10, Keith entered a not guilty plea for shoplifting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.