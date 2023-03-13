Deals
Huntsville City Councilman pleads not guilty to shoplifting

Devyn Keith
Devyn Keith
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman who is accused of stealing from multiple Walmart locations in Huntsville has entered a not guilty plea.

Devyn Keith was arrested in February for allegedly shoplifting from the Walmart on University Drive.

Keith was charged with theft of property 4th - shoplifting ($500 or less). After 45 minutes behind bars, Keith bonded out.

A document obtained on Feb. 8, shined light on new details in the shoplifting investigation. The document alleged Keith committed over 30 thefts across a few Huntsville Walmart locations.

On March 10, Keith entered a not guilty plea for shoplifting.

