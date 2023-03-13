Dry & Cool This Evening | Freeze Watch in Effect Tomorrow Night

Some light drizzle and shower and activity is still ongoing late this afternoon, but most of us are mainly dry with low clouds remaining in place. Expect drier and cooler air to filter in from the northwest this evening allowing for gradual clearing skies. Winds will be breezy at times with occasional gusts up to 15 mph, but winds should calm down just before sunrise. Overnight lows will be chilly and dip into the mid and upper 30s, so if you have an early morning commute tomorrow, I recommend grabbing a jacket or even a coat.

Sunshine will return and stick around for a good chunk of the week ahead. However, temperatures will stay rather cool during the day and cold at night, especially on Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it into the upper 40s and low 50s both days with overnight lows ranging in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Widespread frost and a late season freeze will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, so make sure you are protecting any outdoor buds or blooms. A Freeze Watch is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will begin warming up ever so slightly, but still stay below average on Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 50s. The warming trend will continue through Thursday as highs climb more into the mid 60s. With the warm-up, rain chances will quickly follow with increasing clouds and a few showers Thursday night ahead of another cold front approaching the area. More rain is expected on Friday for St. Patrick’s Day, but we look to dry out for next weekend. Plan on cooler air to filter back in for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows back near freezing.

