Cast Your Vote: Madison city leaders to vote on city manager special election

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Madison could take one step closer to bringing a City Manager on to its staff. The city council will vote on scheduling a special election so the people of Madison can vote on whether or not to change the governance.

There are a lot of steps to change Madison’s type of government and WAFF has been following this story every step of the way.

City leaders, like Mayor Paul Finley, says bringing on a city manager-style government is the best for a fast-growing city. That post would take on the mayor’s day-to-day responsibilities and personnel operations. Plus, they would not come and go with each administration, allowing them to carry out long-range projects.

Mayor Finley called together a committee that discussed, researched, and came to a conclusion. They unanimously recommended the city manager governance style. Next, the city hosted several educational meetings about the possible change. Meanwhile, an independent organization tried to garner signatures to bring the governance style to the ballot. They gathered 10% of voters which triggered the upcoming vote at the city council. The vote will happen at the regular city council meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday.

