Showers and thunderstorms give way to a cold snap later this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, showers and thunderstorms end by noon, and it remains cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will hover around 60°.

Tonight, expect to see a gradual clearing, with temps around 40°.

Monday through Wednesday our area will see plenty of sunshine, but it will be cool during the day and cold at night. Widespread frost and a possible hard freeze both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. High temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, overnight low temps dip back into the 20s and low 30s.

Thursday, we’ll see increasing clouds with showers at night. More rain expected Friday for St. Patrick’s Day, but it will be dry and cold for next weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.