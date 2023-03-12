Showers & Storms Overnight Into Sunday

Clouds have increased late this afternoon and temperatures are staying cooler in the low 50s to low 60s. Some light showers are starting to gradually spread into the Tennessee Valley, mainly north of the Tennessee River. Expect more widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms as we head into the evening hours with a cold front approaching from the west. Rumbles of thunder, heavy downpours, and gusty winds will be possible at times overnight into Sunday, but the better threat for strong to severe storms will stay well to our south. Overnight lows will dip into the low and mid 50s and don’t forget clocks “spring” forward an hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time begins.

For your Sunday, plan on rain with a few thunderstorms especially through the early morning hours; however rain should start winding down by the mid to late morning. I can’t rule out a few scattered showers lingering into the afternoon, but most areas will be drying out by lunchtime with highs in the low to mid 60s. Conditions will stay dry through the evening with clearing skies through Monday morning. Winds will be breezy at times into the overnight hours with chilly air filtering behind the front. Overnight lows will fall into the mid and upper 30s.

Sunshine will return on Monday, but temperatures will remain below average in the low to mid 50s. Make sure you have the jacket handy because temperatures will be falling quickly after sunset. Widespread frost and a freeze will be likely with overnight lows ranging in the upper 20s and low 30s, so make sure you are covering any vegetation or bringing it indoors. Another cool day is expected on Tuesday despite plenty more sun with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. More frost and freezes will again be possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Plan on sunny conditions and a slight warm up on Wednesday with highs in upper 50s and low 60s before rain arrives late Thursday. Rain will likely continue for your St. Patrick’s Day on Friday with colder temperatures on tap for next weekend.

