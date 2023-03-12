One killed in overnight Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was thrown from their vehicle and killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Decatur.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65 near the Tennessee River Bridge.

Police determined the vehicle left the road and struck a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, police believe the occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

The person who was thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.

