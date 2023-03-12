Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

One killed in overnight Decatur crash

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65...
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65 near the Tennessee River Bridge.(Decatur Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was thrown from their vehicle and killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Decatur.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65 near the Tennessee River Bridge.

Police determined the vehicle left the road and struck a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, police believe the occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65...
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65 near the Tennessee River Bridge.(WAFF)

The person who was thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion on Brevard Blvd. destroyed a home.
No injuries reported in Huntsville house explosion
File photo of police tape.
Gadsden man arrested for allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s mother
School bus wreck on Hwy. 72
Two airlifted to hospital following wreck involving school bus in Tuscumbia
Still no decision on whether to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters from its current...
Space Command headquarters saga drags on with another delay and a flurry of political maneuvering
Guntersville Family honoring daughter's legacy
Guntersville family promotes awareness for eating disorders through “Katie’s Truth”

Latest News

A player practices at the opening tournament for the Disc Golf course at Sharon Johnston Park
Disc golf course opens at Sarah Johnston Park in New Market
An independent contractor was allegedly doing work in the area and struck a gas pipe, causing a...
Owner of home destroyed in explosion speaks on incident
File photo of police tape.
Gadsden man arrested for allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s mother
A Gadsden man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s mother Friday.
Gadsden man arrested for allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s mother