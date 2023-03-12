Morgan Co. murder suspect allegedly shot 20 bullets from two guns

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring a third in Falkville a month ago was in court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

New details regarding the night that the alleged murders occurred were revealed. WAFF’s newspaper partner, Decatur Daily reports that during testimony Friday, Joshua Knighten said he “heard voices in his head” and fired at least 20 bullets from two guns.

Knighten is accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring a third person at a home on Goodwin Road near Falkville on Feb. 5.

According to Decatur Daily, a Morgan County District Judge ruled that probable cause was found and bound the case to a grand jury. An investigator with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was the only witness at Friday’s hearing.

The investigator said six people were meeting in the home of Eva Harris on Goodwin Road just before the shootings. Knighten lived in a trailer with his uncle on the residence. According to Decatur Daily, the investigator said a dispute arose over the cost of satellite TV service at the property.

According to the investigator, Knighten shot Marcus Reed in the head and then began shooting at Beard who ran out of the house and got into his car. Beard was in the vehicle and deceased when deputies arrived.

After shooting Beard, Knighten grabbed a second gun and began shooting again. Knighten then shot at Sarah Conley, striking her multiple times. Conley got into her vehicle and left the scene.

The investigator said Conley drove to JJ’s Grocery, about four miles from the scene of the shooting, where she called for help. Conley then drove another five miles to the Falkville Police Department. She was transported from there to Huntsville Hospital in a helicopter.

Knighten is facing capital murder and attempted murder charges.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.