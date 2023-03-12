Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Firefighter dies after battle with illness, fire chief says

The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with...
The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with an illness.(Source: Brecksville Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio firefighter died after a battle with an illness on Friday, according to officials.

The Brecksville Fire Department said it is mourning the loss of Bruce Gordon, who died at the age of 60 from an unidentified illness.

Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska said Gordon had been with the fire department for 40 years and had acted as a firefighter and a paramedic.

“He will be missed by all,” Zamiska said in a comment. “Truly the best of the best.”

Funeral details have not been announced.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion on Brevard Blvd. destroyed a home.
No injuries reported in Huntsville house explosion
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65...
One killed in overnight Decatur crash
An independent contractor was allegedly doing work in the area and struck a gas pipe, causing a...
Owner of home destroyed in explosion speaks on incident
File photo of police tape.
Gadsden man arrested for allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s mother
Still no decision on whether to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters from its current...
Space Command headquarters saga drags on with another delay and a flurry of political maneuvering

Latest News

Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins
Director of Fayetteville City Schools to retire
A boy and a man ride bicycles through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11,...
As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California
Another round of storms is heading to flood-ravaged California. A new atmospheric river event...
Millions in California are bracing for more storms
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, think tank says
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast