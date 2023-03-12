Disc golf course opens at Sarah Johnston Park in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a brand new attraction for families in northeast Madison County to check out. A new, 18-hole disc golf course celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

The course is located at Sharon Johnston Park in New Market, the course surrounds Jimmy Johnston Lake.

Dozens of disc golf lovers from across the south were on hand for an opening-day tournament. Clint Kimbrell organized the event. He says disc golf is exploding in popularity around Alabama. In fact, the designer of this course is a member of the Disc Golf Hall of Fame from Madison County. The sport is just like regular golf, except you’re throwing frisbees into a metal net instead of trying to hit a ball into a hole with a club.

“Disc golf is a pretty accessible sport,” Kimbrell said. “It doesn’t cost a lot, you can get started for about $30. Give it a try! It’s fast and fun!”

Ryan Yates is the Parks and Recreation Director for Madison County. He was on hand for the opening Saturday. He says it’s incredibly important to build things like this disc golf course in more rural areas like New Market.

“It’s their park. It’s run by the county commission, but it is for the community. It’s for the taxpayers and citizens of Madison County.” Yates said. “They deserve to have access to things like this, activities they can do with their families and kids. Bringing resources out to the outskirts of the county, it’s very important.”

The disc golf course is free and open to use. It follows the operating hours at Sharon Johnston Park - open at sunrise and closed at sunset. Golf carts and other vehicles are not allowed on the course.

We are pleased to announce the Sharon Johnston Park Disc Golf course is open for play! We have rules posted as well as a... Posted by Sharon Johnston Park on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.