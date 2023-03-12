Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Director of Fayetteville City Schools to retire

Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins(Source: Bill Hopkins)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The director of the Fayetteville City School district announced he will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Bill Hopkins was an educator and superintendent for over 30 years in Alabama before joining Fayetteville City Schools in 2020.

The Fayetteville City School district posted a press release on Facebook Sunday morning regarding the retirement.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Fayetteville City Schools,” Hopkins said in the press release. “These are some of the best students I’ve ever been around. The board and the staff have never been anything but wonderful to me.”

“I’ve reached a time in my life when I want to spend more time with my grandbabies and travel with my wife,” Hopkins said. “I feel Fayetteville City Schools is in great shape with personnel, as well as financially and academically. I feel comfortable that this is the time to go and be able to enjoy my family.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion on Brevard Blvd. destroyed a home.
No injuries reported in Huntsville house explosion
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65...
One killed in overnight Decatur crash
An independent contractor was allegedly doing work in the area and struck a gas pipe, causing a...
Owner of home destroyed in explosion speaks on incident
File photo of police tape.
Gadsden man arrested for allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s mother
Still no decision on whether to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters from its current...
Space Command headquarters saga drags on with another delay and a flurry of political maneuvering

Latest News

A player practices at the opening tournament for the Disc Golf course at Sharon Johnston Park
Disc golf course opens at Sharon Johnston Park in New Market
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on I-65...
One killed in overnight Decatur crash
An independent contractor was allegedly doing work in the area and struck a gas pipe, causing a...
Owner of home destroyed in explosion speaks on incident
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting in Hermitage Walmart parking lot, police say