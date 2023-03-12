Director of Fayetteville City Schools to retire

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The director of the Fayetteville City School district announced he will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Bill Hopkins was an educator and superintendent for over 30 years in Alabama before joining Fayetteville City Schools in 2020.

The Fayetteville City School district posted a press release on Facebook Sunday morning regarding the retirement.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Fayetteville City Schools,” Hopkins said in the press release. “These are some of the best students I’ve ever been around. The board and the staff have never been anything but wonderful to me.”

“I’ve reached a time in my life when I want to spend more time with my grandbabies and travel with my wife,” Hopkins said. “I feel Fayetteville City Schools is in great shape with personnel, as well as financially and academically. I feel comfortable that this is the time to go and be able to enjoy my family.”

