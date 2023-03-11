Proposed bill to offer tax break to pregnant women in third trimester

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Women expecting a new bundle of joy may soon be able to pocket a small bundle of cash in the form of a tax break.

House Bill 50 could allow pregnant women in their third trimester to claim themselves as dependent on their state taxes.

Under current state law, a woman can file for a tax deduction of up to $100 the year after a child is born. The proposed bill would give that money a year earlier.

“Every bit counts, anything they can possibly get, it can help them,” said local mother Denise Horton, “I have children and they have you know, more than one child and I think there’s a lot of families, single moms. They would be helped.”

Horton works at Headstart, an early development program, and says the child tax break can be crucial for families.

“It’s your money. So you’ve paid it in,” said Representative Tracy Estes who is sponsoring the bill, “We’re just going to allow you to keep a little bit more of it.”

He said the bill is intended for helping families with all the financial burdens that may come, even before birth.

“Those of us who are parents understand those expenses don’t begin just once the baby arrives,” said Representative Estes.

He said an OBGYN would confirm a woman was in her third trimester, and they would then be eligible to file for the unborn child.

This money would come from the education budget costing the state roughly between $500,000 and $700,000. He said the budget is in surplus, meaning it would not disrupt education in general.

Either single or married women would be eligible to file.

Representative Estes says he understands the money may be negligible to some, but to others, it will truly help.

“I know this is not going to make a difference in the house payment or things of that nature,” said Representative Estes, “But any dollar or dollar or $20 bill that we send back home to taxpayers is more than they had and that’s a good thing.”

The bill will be discussed when the legislative session begins on March 21st.

