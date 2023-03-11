No injuries reported in Huntsville house explosion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue and the Huntsville Police Department responded to an explosion in Huntsville Saturday afternoon.

According to the daughter of the homeowner, the family living had to evacuate its home on Brevard Boulevard after an explosion Saturday afternoon.

The daughter says the explosion was caused by someone hitting a natural gas line.

No injuries were reported in the explosion or fire.

