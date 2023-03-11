Deals
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting in Hermitage Walmart parking lot, police say


By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials investigated a road rage-related fatal shooting at a Walmart parking lot at 4424 Lebanon Pike in Hermitage.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon. Officials received a call around 2 p.m.

Tristan Walker, 38, was shot by a 22-year-old Tiara Mowbray, according to the Metro Police Department.

Walker’s girlfriend, who was riding with him, told officers that Mowbray had been tailgating them.

Mowbray alleged that Walker had brake-checked her, which she said she did back to him in turn, according to police.

Both vehicles pulled into the Walmart parking lot after entering from Andrew Jackson Parkway.

Walker allegedly left his vehicle and went up to Mowbray’s. When he got there she fired a shot, according to police.

Walker was hit in the chest and died at the scene, according to officials.

Mowbray remained at the scene and her pistol was recovered from the dashboard of her car, officials said.

She cooperated with detectives and was interviewed at police headquarters, police said.

Homicide Unit detectives will staff the results of the investigation with the District Attorney’s Office. No charges will be filed, according to police.

