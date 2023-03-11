Increasing clouds today, showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Good morning! For today, brief sun to start the day, increasing clouds for the afternoon. Around 60°, Dry for the Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day parade. Tonight, showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible and rain will be heavy at times. Around 50°. Clocks “Spring” forward an hour tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins. Sunday, rain with a few thunderstorms through early afternoon. Low to mid 60s. Sunday night, clearing and cool. Around 40°. Monday, sunny and cool. Low to mid 50s. Monday night, widespread frost likely. Upper 20s and low 30s. Another cool day Tuesday, sunny with temps around 50°. Another frosty night, hard freeze possible. Low temps mid to upper 20s. More sun and Wednesday before showers arrive late-day Thursday and continue for St. Patrick’s Day. Not as cool, temps around 60° all three days. Cold temps return for next weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.