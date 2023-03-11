Deals
Increasing clouds today, showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Good morning! For today, brief sun to start the day, increasing clouds for the afternoon....
Good morning! For today, brief sun to start the day, increasing clouds for the afternoon. Around 60°, Dry for the Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day parade. Tonight, showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible and rain will be heavy at times. Around 50°. Clocks “Spring” forward an hour tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins. Sunday, rain with a few thunderstorms through early afternoon. Low to mid 60s. Sunday night, clearing and cool. Around 40°. Monday, sunny and cool. Low to mid 50s. Monday night, widespread frost likely. Upper 20s and low 30s. Another cool day Tuesday, sunny with temps around 50°. Another frosty night, hard freeze possible. Low temps mid to upper 20s. More sun and Wednesday before showers arrive late-day Thursday and continue for St. Patrick’s Day. Not as cool, temps around 60° all three days. Cold temps return for next weekend.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
