Guntersville family promotes awareness for eating disorders through “Katie’s Truth”

Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) - “It’s an extremely shameful and private addiction”.

That is how loving mother Denise Stanton describes her late daughter Katie’s struggle with an eating disorder.

“Katie was the epitome of life. Very full of life, very happy, an incredible role model for her sisters and I miss her,” says Stanton.

Katie began showing signs of an eating disorder as early as high school but that did not stop her from being a role model and a big sister.

Katie passed away in 2019 after years of battling the disorder. She was at her job in Atlanta when she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors would later confirm that she had suffered from cardiac arrest and malnutrition. However, even after her death, Katie gave life to others.

“Her liver and her left kidney went to a 52-year-old woman [and] her right kidney went to a 15-year-old young girl. We know that was her intent while she walked on this earth is something that others are going to be able to hold onto. She was just giving. Unconditionally giving,” says her mother Denise.

The act of giving seems to run in the family as the Stanton’s are eager to start their organization Katie’s Truth. The 501c will help families of loved ones and victims themselves who struggle with eating disorders.

“We are interested in starting a 501c to help get the word out and to raise awareness and to be able to create forums for the medical field to get together to talk about what are the specific needs and how can we begin to screen for it as low as the pediatric level,” Stanton said.

The city of Guntersville is backing her up. Weeks ago for Eating Disorder Awareness Week, the owner of City Harbor in Guntersville illuminated the silos in shades of blue and green for Katie and eating disorder awareness.

If you or a loved one suspects that you may be suffering from an eating disorder, the National Eating Disorder Association is here to help. Click here to contact the helpline or chat with a medical professional.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.