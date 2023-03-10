Deals
UAB rolls past Rice 87-60 in C-USA quarterfinals

Jordan Walker scored 27 points to lead UAB to an 87-60 romp over Rice in the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Tournament
UAB logo
UAB logo(WBRC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 27 points to lead UAB to an 87-60 romp over Rice on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Tournament.

Walker buried 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range and all six of his free throws for the third-seeded Blazers (24-8), who have won six straight. UAB advances to play No. 2 seed North Texas in Friday's semifinals.

KJ Buffen added 16 points and three steals for UAB, while Trey Jemison pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Travis Evee led the Owls (18-15) with 20 points. Max Fiedler added 14 points and five assists.

UAB took the lead with 9:58 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 40-30 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

