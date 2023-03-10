Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Two people airlifted following wreck involving school bus in Tuscumbia

Two people have been airlifted following a wreck in Tuscumbia involving a Colbert County school bus
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials are on the scene of a wreck involving a school bus and a truck in Tuscumbia on Hwy. 72 near Hawk Pride Mountain Road.

As reported by Shoals Insider, the bus was carrying 18 students from Colbert Heights Middle School. One student received a laceration on their head and was transported to Helen Keller Hospital for treatment, the bus driver also received minor injuries.

Officials on the scene have told WAFF 48′s crew that the two people driving the truck have been med-flighted to Huntsville Hospital, their condition is unknown.

U.S. 72 is still shut down.

Two were airlifted following a wreck involving a Colbert County school bus on Hwy. 72 in...
Two were airlifted following a wreck involving a Colbert County school bus on Hwy. 72 in Tuscumbia(WAFF)

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), the...
2 dead, 1 person taken to hospital after Huntsville wreck
Keshaun Middlebrooks.
Huntsville police investigating murder of Alabama A&M student
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
‘I do not feel sorry for Murphy’: former patient reacts after sentencing of convicted Tennessee doctor
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County
Fatal Crash
Elkmont man killed in fatal crash on Easter Ferry Rd

Latest News

Huntsville chamber working to increase low labor force participation
Huntsville chamber working to increase low labor force participation
Huntsville chamber working to increase low labor force participation
Huntsville chamber working to increase low labor force participation
School bus involved in wreck on Hwy. 72 in Tuscumbia
Richard Odell Clark,
Falkville man convicted of 2021 murder