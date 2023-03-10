Two people airlifted following wreck involving school bus in Tuscumbia

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials are on the scene of a wreck involving a school bus and a truck in Tuscumbia on Hwy. 72 near Hawk Pride Mountain Road.

As reported by Shoals Insider, the bus was carrying 18 students from Colbert Heights Middle School. One student received a laceration on their head and was transported to Helen Keller Hospital for treatment, the bus driver also received minor injuries.

Officials on the scene have told WAFF 48′s crew that the two people driving the truck have been med-flighted to Huntsville Hospital, their condition is unknown.

U.S. 72 is still shut down.

Two were airlifted following a wreck involving a Colbert County school bus on Hwy. 72 in Tuscumbia (WAFF)

This story will be updated once there is more information.

