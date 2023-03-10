Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Rain ends early with clearing skies and cool 50s this afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Friday.  Light to moderate rain showers will start to wrap up very early this morning, we do have some areas of patchy fog and wet roads to deal with for the morning commute. 

Cloud cover will start to clear out by mid-morning with some sunshine expected later today, things will be cool with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s with a breezy northwest wind.  Skies remain clear overnight and this will allow our overnight temperatures to drop quickly into the middle 30s, areas of frost will be expected for Saturday morning!  Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 50s again. 

More clouds will move in late in the day with rain showers pushing into Northwest Alabama around 5 to 6 PM and spreading eastward.  Rain showers and isolated storms will be likely overnight into Sunday morning with periods of heavy rainfall.  Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios.  Sunday looks pretty wet in general with additional rounds of rain showers expected through the morning and afternoon. 

Next work week will start off sunny and dry with high temperatures staying well below average in the 40s to middle 50s for Monday through Wednesday.  A freeze is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday morning, so please protect or cover any sensitive plants and vegetation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), the...
2 dead, 1 person taken to hospital after Huntsville wreck
Keshaun Middlebrooks.
Huntsville police investigating murder of Alabama A&M student
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
‘I do not feel sorry for Murphy’: former patient reacts after sentencing of convicted Tennessee doctor
Madison County Sheriff, Huntsville attorney explain implications of cracking down on gangs

Latest News

This afternoon, showers and cool. Temps in the 50s. Steady rain tonight with temps falling only...
Showers & cool this afternoon
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Overcast, cool conditions with rain showers on your Thursday
WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast