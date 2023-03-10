Rain ends early with clearing skies and cool 50s this afternoon

Good morning and happy Friday. Light to moderate rain showers will start to wrap up very early this morning, we do have some areas of patchy fog and wet roads to deal with for the morning commute.

Cloud cover will start to clear out by mid-morning with some sunshine expected later today, things will be cool with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s with a breezy northwest wind. Skies remain clear overnight and this will allow our overnight temperatures to drop quickly into the middle 30s, areas of frost will be expected for Saturday morning! Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 50s again.

More clouds will move in late in the day with rain showers pushing into Northwest Alabama around 5 to 6 PM and spreading eastward. Rain showers and isolated storms will be likely overnight into Sunday morning with periods of heavy rainfall. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios. Sunday looks pretty wet in general with additional rounds of rain showers expected through the morning and afternoon.

Next work week will start off sunny and dry with high temperatures staying well below average in the 40s to middle 50s for Monday through Wednesday. A freeze is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday morning, so please protect or cover any sensitive plants and vegetation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.