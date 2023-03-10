Deals
Handgun found in student’s backpack at East Limestone High

(MGN Online)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials at Limestone County Schools have confirmed that a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at East Limestone High School on Thursday.

The Student Resource Officer confiscated the weapon and took the student into custody and transported the student to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an arrest has been made.

The administration says the Student Code of Conduct will be enforced and there were no known threats against any students or faculty and all safety protocols were followed without disruption to the school day.

