Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials hold news conference after a train derailed in Calhoun County Thursday morning.

Watch the news conference here:

Around 30 empty train cars came off the tracks Thursday when a train derailed in Calhoun County.

Sheriff Matthew Wade said there are no injuries nor property damage from the incident.

He said there is no risk of hazardous material associated with the derailment.

The derailment happened in east Calhoun County near Iron City Motorway and Angel Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Calhoun County Train Derailment
Calhoun County Train Derailment(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Calhoun County Train Derailment(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
Norfolk Southern train derailment in Calhoun Co.
Norfolk Southern train derailment in Calhoun Co.(Nathan Young/Geek Alabama)
Norfolk Southern train derailment in Calhoun Co.
Norfolk Southern train derailment in Calhoun Co.(Nathan Young/Geek Alabama)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), the...
2 dead, 1 person taken to hospital after Huntsville wreck
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
‘I do not feel sorry for Murphy’: former patient reacts after sentencing of convicted Tennessee doctor
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County
Keshaun Middlebrooks.
Huntsville police investigating murder of Alabama A&M student
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire

Latest News

Friends of Alabama A&M student killed on Wednesday talk about her life
Men’s movement bikes 611 miles to raise money for 19-year-old dialysis patient
Men’s movement bikes 611 miles to raise money for 19-year-old dialysis patient
Telemundo Birmingham to broadcast six Birmingham Legion FC games
Handgun found in student’s backpack at East Limestone High
Greenhill man arrested on arson, attempted murder arrested charges