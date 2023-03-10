Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

New Market man pleaded guilty to securities fraud

Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, was charged with eleven counts of securities fraud, one count of sale...
Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, was charged with eleven counts of securities fraud, one count of sale of securities by an unregistered agent and one count of sale of an unregistered security.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Market man who was arrested in October pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Securities Commission.

Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, was charged with eleven counts of securities fraud, one count of sale of securities by an unregistered agent and one count of sale of an unregistered security. The indictment alleges that Butler solicited investments of at least $123,250 from investors as the sole principal of Negus Capital, Inc.

Butler was sentenced to 15 years and ordered to pay $123,250 in restitution to 22 victims. He is permanently banned from the securities industry.

According to the indictment, Butler told investors the funds would be used to buy and sell foreign currency, derivative options and other investments. However, Butler allegedly used the funds for travel expenses, jewelry purchases, cash withdrawals and other personal expenses.

Butler was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury in May 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), the...
2 dead, 1 person taken to hospital after Huntsville wreck
Keshaun Middlebrooks.
Huntsville police investigating murder of Alabama A&M student
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
‘I do not feel sorry for Murphy’: former patient reacts after sentencing of convicted Tennessee doctor
Fatal Crash
Elkmont man killed in fatal crash on Easter Ferry Rd

Latest News

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Tuscaloosa Co. DA: Darius Miles, Michael Davis indicted on capital murder charges
Scammers pretend to be IRS officials to get you to send them money.
Financial Friday: Tips to spot tax-related scams
Fatal Crash
Elkmont man killed in fatal crash on Easter Ferry Rd
Felix Dominquez Ortega.
Madison Co. man found dead in Elmore Correctional Facility