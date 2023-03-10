New Market man pleaded guilty to securities fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Market man who was arrested in October pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Securities Commission.

Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, was charged with eleven counts of securities fraud, one count of sale of securities by an unregistered agent and one count of sale of an unregistered security. The indictment alleges that Butler solicited investments of at least $123,250 from investors as the sole principal of Negus Capital, Inc.

Butler was sentenced to 15 years and ordered to pay $123,250 in restitution to 22 victims. He is permanently banned from the securities industry.

According to the indictment, Butler told investors the funds would be used to buy and sell foreign currency, derivative options and other investments. However, Butler allegedly used the funds for travel expenses, jewelry purchases, cash withdrawals and other personal expenses.

Butler was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury in May 2022.

