Men’s movement bikes 611 miles to raise money for 19-year-old dialysis patient

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 600 miles. That is how far a group of men rode on a bicycle for a good cause.

Alex Hopson was recently diagnosed with kidney failure and is in need of a kidney transplant.

His father is part of a group called Becoming Man which is a nationwide men’s movement to help train and encourage men to be the best man they can be.

When members found out about Alex, they immediately got their blood drawn to see if they could donate.

Transplants are expensive, so a few men decided to ride from Defiance, Ohio to Decatur, Alabama. That is 611 miles and it was all to raise money for the transplant.

”Alex is a great great man, he’s humble. I think he’s 19, he serves God, he loves his dad and his family and has a really, really great future and it’s just unfortunate that he’s having to deal with this but we’re going to do all we can to make that journey way, way easier,” Lead Pastor of Becoming Church Iv Marsh said.

He said the goal is $100,000 and as of right now they have raised $30,000. If you would like to donate you can visit their website at becomingman.tv.

