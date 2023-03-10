Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Men’s movement bikes 611 miles to raise money for 19-year-old dialysis patient

Men’s movement bikes 611 miles to raise money for 19-year-old dialysis patient
Men’s movement bikes 611 miles to raise money for 19-year-old dialysis patient(BM)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 600 miles. That is how far a group of men rode on a bicycle for a good cause.

Alex Hopson was recently diagnosed with kidney failure and is in need of a kidney transplant.

His father is part of a group called Becoming Man which is a nationwide men’s movement to help train and encourage men to be the best man they can be.

When members found out about Alex, they immediately got their blood drawn to see if they could donate.

Transplants are expensive, so a few men decided to ride from Defiance, Ohio to Decatur, Alabama. That is 611 miles and it was all to raise money for the transplant.

”Alex is a great great man, he’s humble. I think he’s 19, he serves God, he loves his dad and his family and has a really, really great future and it’s just unfortunate that he’s having to deal with this but we’re going to do all we can to make that journey way, way easier,” Lead Pastor of Becoming Church Iv Marsh said.

He said the goal is $100,000 and as of right now they have raised $30,000. If you would like to donate you can visit their website at becomingman.tv.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), the...
2 dead, 1 person taken to hospital after Huntsville wreck
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
‘I do not feel sorry for Murphy’: former patient reacts after sentencing of convicted Tennessee doctor
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County
Keshaun Middlebrooks.
Huntsville police investigating murder of Alabama A&M student
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire

Latest News

Friends of Alabama A&M student killed on Wednesday talk about her life
Telemundo Birmingham to broadcast six Birmingham Legion FC games
Handgun found in student’s backpack at East Limestone High
Greenhill man arrested on arson, attempted murder arrested charges