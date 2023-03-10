Deals
‘Man in the yellow suit’ goes viral for his colorful attire during the Murdaugh trial

Wendell Butterfield, a member of the crowd seen frequently at the Murdaugh trial, gained internet fame for his brightly-colored attire. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw, Grace Runkel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A member of the crowd became a viral sensation for his dapper outfits during the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

WHNS reports Wendell Butterfield became known as the “man in the yellow suit” during the six-week trial.

Butterfield reportedly gained an internet fanbase after he was spotted throughout the trial often wearing colorful jackets, shirts and ties.

According to Butterfield, he was working security at the Colleton County Courthouse for the high-profile trial, creating the original security plan.

“A ghost of the courthouse,” Butterfield responded when asked about his internet fans wanting to know more about him.

Butterfield’s daughter, Shanna Ayer, took to social media during the trial to speak of her trending father saying, “He has apparently made quite an impression on people all around the world during this trial.”

Butterfield said he previously served as a summary court judge as well as in other law enforcement roles.

But despite his interesting career, Butterfield said he is most excited about his family and how he can take a short walk to visit his granddaughter.

“So proud of this man. Everyone loves him. He has fan followings everywhere,” Ayer shared.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

