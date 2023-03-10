Deals
Madison Co. man found dead in Elmore Correctional Facility

A Madison County man who was convicted of murder was found dead inside Elmore Correctional Facility on March 7.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man who was convicted of murder was found dead inside Elmore Correctional Facility on March 7, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

According to the spokesperson, Felix Dominquez Ortega was found unresponsive in the common area. Life-saving measures were administered to Ortega and he was then transported to a local hospital.

Medical staff at the hospital were unable to resuscitate Ortega and he was pronounced dead. The death is under investigation.

Ortega pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in 2010 after two Huntsville teenagers were killed in a car wreck. According to prosecutors, Ortega was in the United States illegally and his blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit at the time of the wreck.

Ortega was sentenced to serve two 15-year sentences concurrently.

The wreck killed Grissom High School sophomore Leigh Anna Jimmerson and Tad Mattle, 19.

