Former Tuscumbia police officer indicted for murder

Jay Steward
Jay Steward(Colbert County Jail)
By Wade Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A former police officer in Tuscumbia has been indicted for murder in relation to an October 2022 pedestrian death.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed the indictment for former Officer Jay Steward.

The pedestrian, Terry Hinton, was pronounced dead at the Hawk Pride Mountain Road scene by the Colbert County Deputy Coroner on October 10, 2022.

Steward was picked up by Helen Keller EMTs from the scene on the day of the crash. He had to be airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. He was later released following surgery for his injuries sustained in the crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall leading handling the investigation.

Steward is being held without bond in the Colbert County Jail.

See video from previous coverage of this story below:

One dead, officer released from hospital following Tuscumbia crash

