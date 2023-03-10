Fire destroys home on Fowlkes Trace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire crews across Madison County were on the scene of a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue was dispatched to the area of Bishop Road and Old Monrovia Road on a smoke investigation. Shortly after the crew received the first report, the 911 center received multiple reports from callers saying a structure was heavily involved in fire at 316 Fowlkes Trace.

”Upon our arrival we found flames shooting through the roof. Pretty serious event. One of our protocols for an event like this is we’re immediately doing to get a ladder apparatus with Huntsville en route. We’ve got mutual aid with Huntsville, Harvest and Tony fire. There’s really nothing we could do to save the house and the risk assessment of going interior was not worth it,” says Lieutenant James Filley of the Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the fire but one MVFR firefighter did have minor injuries but did not require transport.

Neighbors told WAFF 48 that the previous owner had passed away in November, and the home had been vacant since. Family members of the former owner did not wish to comment on the incident.

Huntsville Fire, Harvest Volunteer Fire Department and Toney Volunteer Fire Department aided in putting out the fire.

The Huntsville Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

