Financial Friday: Tips to spot tax-related scams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is that time of the year again, tax season. Unfortunately, scammers pretend to be IRS officials to get you to send them money.

Ashish Baria from Redstone Federal Credit Union said in some cases, scammers will call you. Your caller ID might show it’s the IRS calling. The caller might give you an employee number or badge number and even know the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Baria says, hang up if they say things like: “You owe money in back taxes”; “You better pay now or you’ll be arrested”; or “Put money on your prepaid debit card or wire it to us”.

How will the IRS contact you? The IRS will never contact you via phone, email, or text messages for the very first time. They will always start by sending you a letter via physical mail.

How will the IRS ask you to pay? The IRS will never demand immediate payment using a specific method of payment such as a prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer.

Watch out for Smishing Scams: Watch out for text messages that ask you to call a phone number or click on a link.

What actions can you take?

If you did not initiate the contact, don’t give out any personal or financial details to the caller

Write down details such as the name and number of the caller

Hang up – Record the number and hang up immediately

Contact the IRS directly by visiting their website

Report the caller to FTC.gov/complaint or 877-FTC-HELP

The IRS will never do the following:

Threaten to bring the local police or other law enforcement

Threaten a lawsuit

Leave pre-recorded and urgent messages asking for a callback

Request any sensitive information over the phone or online

Initiate contact by email, text, and social media to request personal or financial information

Ask for any type of payment information over the phone

