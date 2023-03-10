Falkville man convicted of 2021 murder

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Following a four-day trial a Falkville man has been convicted of a murder that happened in 2021.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Highway 55 E in Falkville on Jan. 22, 2021.

The victim, Patrick Burkhart, was found by deputies suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The shooter, Richard Clark, 44 was on the scene and admitted to shooting Burkhart.

Through an investigation, it was determined that Clark was not acting in self-defense when he shot Burkhart. He was then charged with murder.

He was indicted on the murder charge on July 11. Clark is set to be sentenced by Judge Stephen F. Brown on April 18, 2023, he faces up to 99 years or life imprisonment.

“We are thankful for the service of the jury in the case, and we believe that justice was served for the victim and his family with this verdict,” Assistant District Attorney Ben Shiver stated.

